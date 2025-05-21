McCoist on Wirtz's £120M move to Liverpool: That money could be better spent

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has weighed in on Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz and his potential move to Liverpool this summer.

With Manchester City reportedly out of the race for the German international, Liverpool are set to be the club leading the fight for the forward who has registered 31 goal contributions in 45 games for Leverkusen this season. The 22 year old is said to be valued at £120M which would smash the club’s current transfer record of £85M for Darwin Nunez in June 2022.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist was asked whether the fee was too high for the youngster and explained that the funds could be better spent by manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

“Yes, for anybody it is - that’s my argument. Is he a good player? Yes. Is he a top player? Yes, but straight away if you can get three players at £40m or maybe an £80m and a £40m. Yes, is the answer to the question.

“I think that money could be better spent, I really do. Yes, I like him as a player and he’ll make a difference in any side but it’s too much for me, it really is too much.

“I know the market has gone crazy but I still think the priority (should be a striker).”

Wirtz’s team-mate Jeremie Frimpong looks set to join the Reds within the next 24 hours which may play a huge part in convincing him to join Slot’s project as they fight to defend the title next season. The addition of Wirtz, Frimpong and highly linked Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth would be more than enough for Slot and his side to push for every competition next season in what is an exciting time for Liverpool fans.