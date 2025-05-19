Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely

Manchester City have reportedly dropped out of the race for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as the deal became too costly.

Wirtz has gone on to net 16 goals and provide 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions this term, attracting the attention of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who are all desperate to get their hands on the German international. Liverpool have reportedly reached out to representatives of the 22-year-old and may have now been handed a huge boost in negotiations as the BBC reports that the deal is out of City’s price range.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is estimated that an agreement to sign the 22-year-old would represent the biggest deal in City's history, potentially reaching as much as 300m euros inclusive of transfer fees and wages.

“While there is acknowledgement that Wirtz is among the leading young talents in European football and has been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, City are concerned the cost of the deal is over-inflated.”

The Reds have already activated Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong's £30M release clause, with their first summer signing expected to be announced in the coming days. This, as well as City dropping out, points to manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes making a move for the young midfielder after saving money in Slot's first two transfer windows since taking over the club in 2024.

City will remain in the market for a new creative midfielder, with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White piquing the interest of manager Pep Guardiola, who, despite spending £180M in the January window, is hoping to splash the cash once again. The Spaniard will feel he needs to rejuvenate his side who were brutally beaten in the FA Cup final at the weekend, as he prepares for the Club World Cup in the coming months, which should see him rotate the squad after a busy season.