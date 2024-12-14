Gordon admits transfer rumours unsettling Newcastle stars

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has urged local press and fans to end their transfer talk.

Gordon insists he's fully committed to Newcastle after coming close to joining Liverpool over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’ve had a lot this year about my future, where I’m going, where I want to go - without anyone actually asking me,” Gordon told Sky Sports.

“It’s all a bit… Just leave me to play football! I just want to be happy (and) play football. I love being here, I’ve said it plenty of times. With the speculation, people assume that it’s all correct, when you’ve not heard from me once that I’m unhappy at this place.

“I love everyone here, I love playing football here. That was all that was.”

Gordon added: "It has (frustrated me). It has taken me away from enjoying my football. That’s where the inconsistency has come from because I’ve got caught in (the speculation) a little bit.

“I just want to play football, especially for Newcastle. We’re only human, I’m only 23. All I’ve heard is, ‘When is he leaving?’. Who said I was ever going to leave?

“I’m very, very happy here. I love playing football here. Alex (Isak) and Bruno (Guimaraes) probably think the same thing. We’re all young and we’re all human beings, so if people talk about that and it questions our character, it’s hard.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play