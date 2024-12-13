Newcastle winger Gordon makes clear Liverpool transfer talk

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has spoken about his future at the club.

The winger was linked with a big money move to Liverpool in the off-season.

However, Gordon chose to remain a Magpie and believes he may be there for a long time.

"I loved the game, I didn't need any more motivation for that game," Gordon told Sky Sports News about his celebration against the Reds, which involved him making talking gestures with his hands.

"The celebration was just that I'd heard so much talk this year about my future, where I'm going, where I want to go without anyone actually asking me. Just leave me to play football, I just want to be happy, play football.

"I love it here, I've said it plenty of times, I think with the speculation, people assume it is all correct when you've never heard from me once that I am unhappy at this place. I love everyone here.

"I love playing football here. That was all that was.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyLiverpoolNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
