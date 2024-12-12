Liverpool defender Gomez admits "real" Newcastle interest

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has admitted he could have left the club in the summer.

The Englishman did have a chance to go to Newcastle United, but decided to stay put.

The interest was very real, as Gomez has confirmed to reporters this week, but the lure of staying at Anfield was even greater.

“It was definitely for real," he said, per The Mirror.

“My focus was always on the club but I know how blessed I am to be here and I will be 10 years (at Liverpool) in the summer. I don’t take that for granted.

“It is the best club in the world in my eyes and it was quickly a case of adapting and getting into the swing of things. It was good to put it to bed. That is football. I am a big believer in focusing on the present.

“To be somewhere 10 years and not have any blips would not be natural which probably speaks about my ambition. I love being here. I love the club.”

