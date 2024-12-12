Crvena zvezda chief Marin talks up Chelsea, Liverpool target Maksimovic

Crvena zvezda technical director Marko Marin has spoken about their talent Andrija Maksimovic.

The youngster has been attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Crvena, also known as Red Star Belgrade, are one of Serbia’s most prolific teams.

They are top of the Serbian league and are not in any financial rush to sell their top talents.

“He is an exceptional talent,” Marin told Informer of Maksimovic.

“His football IQ is on a whole other level. Such a player is rarely seen. Unfortunately, I’m sure we won’t be able to hold on for long.”

Liverpool. Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle are the clubs being linked to his signature.

