Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price

Arsenal and Manchester United have sounded out Real Madrid over a price for Brahim Diaz.

The former Manchester City midfielder has attracted enquiries from both Premier League giants, says Okdiario.

For his part, Brahim is settled in Madrid, though there is concern inside his camp over the imminent arrival of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

The 17 year-old midfielder will join Real immediately after the Club World Cup after receiving assurances that he will be part of the first team squad, rather than be registered with the Castilla team.

Real's board isn't actively seeking a buyer for Brahim and will not push to sell him this summer. However, if the player shows a willingness to leave, Real are prepared to listen to offers for the Morocco international.

While he has made 52 appearances for Real Madrid this past season, only 16 were as a starter in the LaLiga.