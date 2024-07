Newcastle captain Trippier posts snap with Al-Ettifaq chief scout

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier has posted a snap of himself with Al-Ettifaq chief scout Tom Spring.

Trippier won't be joining Newcastle's preseason squad until they return from Japan.

However, he posted a photo to social media of himself and Spring at a restaurant in Dubai.

Trippier included the caption: "Good meeting."

Steven Gerrard is head coach of Al-Ettifaq, with former Toon midfielder Gini Wijnaldum their captain.