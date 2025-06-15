Man United eye move for Atalanta 'keeper Marco Carnesecchi

Man United are reportedly eying a €40 million move for Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi amid concerns over the quality of Andre Onana.

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Serra, Ruben Amorim’s side are desperate to find a replacement for Onana following a string of high-profile mistakes since he joined.

The report adds that United are interested in Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, 24, who is said to be highly regarded by the powers that be at Old Trafford.

Carnesecchi won’t come cheap, however. Atalanta are understood to want a fee of around €40m to even consider a sale.

The goalkeeper was key for Atalanta last season, conceding 45 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets in his 44 games across all competitions.