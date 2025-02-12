Como president Suwarso admits trying for Rashford, Hernandez: We're still viewed as small club

Como president Mirwan Suwarso admits they tried to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford last month.

Rashford eventually left United on-loan for Aston Villa before deadline day last week.

Asked about trying for Rashford and AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez, Suwarso said: "We did our best to give our coach the players he needed for his style of football. We analysed our needs and when possible we tried to intervene. We tried, but we are also aware that we are a small club, so there are people who still don't take us seriously.

"When these big names hear about Como, they say: 'No, I want to play in the Champions League or Europe'. This makes sense, we understand well what we can do and what we can't. We dream.

"As human beings, this is what always keeps us going. Every day you look forward to something bigger, you try to do something better than the day before. So yes, we hope and believe that one day this club can be competitive.

"We all want Nico Paz to stay with us… forever if possible. We all want Cesc to stay here forever, we want to stay here forever. The ambition must be strong, then things change: this is life.

"We must be good at managing the problems that will arise. For example, I got married three times, if everything had gone well I would have done it only once."