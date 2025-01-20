AC Milan ask Man Utd about centre-forward signing

AC Milan remain in contact with Manchester United over a striker signing.

While a deal for Marcus Rashford appears to have fallen through, ESPN says Milan remain in talks with United about an attacking signing.

The Rossonero are in the market for a centre-forward and have asked United about young pair Rasmus Hojlund and Josh Zirkzee.

Milan would be willing to take one of the two strikers on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Italian sources, meanwhile, say Rashford is now in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund about a departure from Old Trafford.