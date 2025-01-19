Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap

COMMENT: It's an obvious one. For Marcus Rashford. For his brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard. An opportunity has just presented itself - and is waiting for the Manchester United striker to fill...

So what now? AC Milan is off. Barcelona can't afford him. And Borussia Dortmund are now pulling back. So where to next for a player who is clearly out of the plans of Ruben Amorim, the United manager? Well that's easy. At least, it is on paper...

As Milan attempt to close a deal today for Kyle Walker, Manchester City's wantaway captain, management are also facing the task of picking up a floored Noah Okafor. The Swiss international suddenly finds himself back at Casa Milan after an agreed move to Red Bull Leipzig collapsed in midweek.

Okafor's departure was part the plan. After a week of meetings with Maynard, Milan directors assured Rashford's sibling that room would be made within Sergio Conceicao's squad by offloading Okafor to RBL. The wages saved and the squad place created would be enough to sign Rashford in a 'dry' loan arrangement for the second-half of the season - and with the promise that terms over a permanent transfer would be thrashed out with United in June.

But those plans are now in tatters, with RBL pulling out of their side of the deal after Okafor had undergone his medical. That the striker arrived carrying a strain turned off the Germans, who were insistent on the Swiss being immediately available.

So Okafor is back in Milan. Rashford is stuck in Manchester. And Leipzig are left short of an inside-forward...

It should be easy, shouldn't it? After last week's time in Milan, surely Maynard is today organising a private jet for Germany and Leipzig? They're not Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen. But RBL, sitting in fifth place on the Bundesliga table, can offer Rashford a competitive challenge, including a title push and also Champions League football.

Of course, the terms would have to be right for RBL. But if Rashford can be persuaded by Milan, then there can't be much difference with what Leipzig would be willing to put on the table. It'd be basically like-for-like. Okafor, like Rashford, can play anywhere across the front three, including as centre-forward. Both rapid. Both versatile. And both in need of a confidence rebuild. If ever there was a deal to be done, this is it.

We're now well and truly into the second month since Rashford last took the pitch in a United shirt. That was on December 12 and ever since then the England international has managed to make Amorim's matchday squad just the once. And for the 3-1 win against Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday, Rashford was again left in the stands. As we say, it's obvious there's no place for Rashford in his manager's plans. He's effectively being written out of the club.

"I don't know," Amorim replied when asked last week if Rashford had played his last game for United. "We'll see. He is a player for Manchester United. We'll see. He has to work.

"He has to represent his club and he loves his club but I have to make choices. I already spoke about how I make the choices. It is what it is. Let's continue, let's see the next game and like I said I have to make a selection."

It wasn't exactly a full-throated denial by the Portuguese, was it? In action and in word, it does appear Amorim has put a line through Rashford's name.

Is it personal? Maybe. Certainly something appears broken between Rashford and management. For all the rotation and recycling of players since his arrival, Amorim hasn't abandoned anyone like he has United's No10. Something definitely appears off...

But for now. For Maynard. The regret. The why's. The how's. They must wait. The agent needs to find his brother another club. A competitive club. And one with a record of rebuilding the self-belief in players.

For this column, RB Leipzig and Marcus Rashford appear the right fit. Particularly when you consider what RBL did for Timo Werner after his struggles at Chelsea before his return to Germany. Again, like Okafor, a similar type to Rashford. And - back then - in a similar situation. This move simply makes sense.

It isn't the Rossonero. It won't be the San Siro. But RB Leipzig, at this stage in Marcus Rashford's career, offers everything the United striker needs. You do hope brother Dwaine is spending his Sunday organising that jet to Germany.