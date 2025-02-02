Rashford, Emery & Aston Villa: A deal to excite everyone involved

COMMENT: Marcus Rashford and Aston Villa. A move to rescue a season? A reputation? A career...? If this transfer does go through, it'll be best decision Rashford has made in recent years...

What a 48 hours now looms for Villa's fans. Yeah, they'll be feeling it Sunday morning after last night's derby defeat at Wolves, but come Tuesday the team could be set up for a real title shake in the coming years.

Rashford aside, a deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi now appears close after rivals Tottenham instead chose to go with Lens stopper Kevin Danso. And going into the weekend, we also had Monchi, Villa's chief transfer fixer, confirming on Spanish radio plans before Monday's deadline regarding Disasi's teammate Joao Felix and PSG's former Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

Flush with the cash raised from Jhon Duran's sale to Al-Nassr on Friday and as we say, it promises to be an exciting 48 hours for the Villan support.

And headlining Monchi's plans is Rashford. Villa have a deal in place with Manchester United for the striker. Personal terms are also settled, with a medical scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Barring anything unexpected, Rashford could be confirmed a Villa player by the end of the day. United and the player accepting a loan-to-buy arrangement which will see Villa sign Rashford permanently in June for a reasonable £40m. For this column, it's a deal that should leave all three parties happy.

They're not Barcelona. Nor AC Milan. But for Rashford, at this stage in his career, Villa are the best option available. And why he and his support crew should not be second-guessing this move is the presence of the man in the Villa dugout.

In that chat on El Larguero last week, Monchi, as he was name-dropping Asensio and Felix, laid it out why Rashford should be jumping at this chance of working with Unai Emery.

"Is Joao Felix of interest to Aston Villa?" began Monchi, rhetorically, "Joao has been a small object of desire for Emery, who trusts in his talent.

"Unai is a specialist in recovering players who were considered lost."

And then, just to add some extra spice to this market chat, Monchi teased: "A month before I arrived, Aston Villa tried to sign Marco Asensio, and for Joao Felix we have tried in all markets."

But beyond the talk of Felix and Asensio popping up at Bodymoor Heath before Monday night's deadline, it was that observation about Emery which should have Rashford rushing to get this deal done.

Rashford and his team don't have to go back to Emery's time with Sevilla, PSG or Villarreal. Carlos Bacca. Ever Banega. Neymar and Marco Verratti. They all arguably played their best football under Villa's manager. But cycle forward to the present and Rashford can see how the likes of Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa have thrived working with the Basque.

With Duran now gone, there's a place in Emery's forward structure screaming out for a player of Rashford's type. An attacker who can play across the front three. Offer support to Watkins, the centre-forward, centrally. Or even play through the middle himself if and when needed.

He wants a regular game, does Rashford. He needs it. And Villa, with a squad now short of attacking options, can offer that playing guarantee. Further, Rashford will find himself working with a manager who knows how to rebuild a player's belief and confidence. Indeed, it's an ability he wears as a badge of honour.

It's in part why Donyell Malen agreed to swap Borussia Dortmund for Villa earlier this month. Those close to the Holland international admitting long conversations ahead of the move centred on how attacking players like Malen have jumped a level within Emery's system and his management.

And while Monchi has been at the pointy end of negotiations, this is a deal driven by Villa's manager. The chance to work with a player of Rashford's ability. To meet the challenge of reviving a flagging career. It's something that excites and inspires Emery. When Rashford puts pen to paper on Sunday, there'll be no-one more happy than Emery.

Disasi at the back. Asensio and potentially Felix on the flanks. And the marquee name of Marcus Rashford playing through the middle. 48 hours to transform a team. A club. And in the Manchester United striker's case, to rescue a career.