Barnsley No2 Devaney reveals son's Man Utd promotion and Fernandes involvement

Barnsley assistant head coach Martin Devaney has revealed son Jacob recently enjoyed a senior training spell at Manchester United.

Jacob Devaney, a 17 year-old midfielder, has been working with the first team squad already this season.

Devaney Snr told the Irish Post: "At the same time, he didn't say much for someone who supports United. I said to him, 'Wow Jacob, what's it like?' and he said, 'Yes, Dad, it's alright; it's not bad'.

"I said, 'Well, what happened then?' He said, 'Well, Bruno Fernandes came up to me and introduced me to everyone'. You know what they're like; they're 16 and 17.

"He takes it all in his stride. It wasn't until he actually signed that a couple of the coaches, Travis Binnion and Nick Cox, who look after boys transitioning from U18s, U21s, and the first team, said really kind words about how Jacob took it all in his stride and did really well.

"Jacob doesn't say much; he's very modest. I was taken aback by it and asked why he didn't say anything. He just said, 'You know, Dad, it is what it is; you just get your head down and train'.

"It was an unreal experience for him. These kids are being primed for the first-team. They give them a taste and then bring them back into the underage fold. It's very important."

On Jacob's strenghts, Devaney Snr added: "Jacob is a defensive-midfielder. He plays in the six. He's got a great range of passing, and in a six, you have to be press-resistant. That's come into the game a lot these days.

"He's got a great ability to connect with the forward play. He's very calm, and he's also got a great engine. At the minute, he's got all the credentials, but it's early doors."