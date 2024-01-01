Man Utd captain Fernandes sends Sancho encouragement after Chelsea debut

Tribal Football
Manchester United’s stars still hold Jadon Sancho in high regard after his move to Chelsea.

The winger struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford after transferring from Borussia Dortmund.

The attacker is now at Stamford Bridge on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy.

Sancho, who assisted a goal for Chris Nkunku in a 1-0 Chelsea win over Bournemouth, took to social media post-game.

He posted a photo of himself and stated that he was delighted to have played his part.

United captain Bruno Fernandes responded: "Some player you (fire emoji) keep that smile."

