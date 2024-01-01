CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham

Chelsea will host Barrow and Liverpool will meet West Ham in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.
The draw was made after the Second Round was completed on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barnsley have also landed the plum tie of going to Manchester United, while AFC Wimbledon - having knocked out Ipswich - will host Newcastle.
CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW:
Manchester United v Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa
Coventry City v Tottenham
Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday
Queens Park Rangers v Crystal Palace
AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle United