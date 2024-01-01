CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham

Chelsea will host Barrow and Liverpool will meet West Ham in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made after the Second Round was completed on Tuesday night.

Barnsley have also landed the plum tie of going to Manchester United, while AFC Wimbledon - having knocked out Ipswich - will host Newcastle.

CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW:

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester City v Watford

Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers

Manchester United v Barnsley

Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa

Coventry City v Tottenham

Walsall v Leicester City

Brentford v Leyton Orient

Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Queens Park Rangers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Fleetwood Town

Brighton v Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Barrow