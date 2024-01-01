Tribal Football
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham
Chelsea will host Barrow and Liverpool will meet West Ham in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made after the Second Round was completed on Tuesday night.

Barnsley have also landed the plum tie of going to Manchester United, while AFC Wimbledon - having knocked out Ipswich - will host Newcastle.

 

CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: 

 Liverpool v West Ham

 Manchester City v Watford

 Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers

 Manchester United v Barnsley

 Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa

 Coventry City v Tottenham

 Walsall v Leicester City

 Brentford v Leyton Orient

 Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday

 Preston North End v Fulham

 Everton v Southampton

 Queens Park Rangers v Crystal Palace

 Stoke City v Fleetwood Town

 Brighton v Wolves

 AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle United

 Chelsea v Barrow 

Mentions
