The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda

Tottenham seek defensive reinforcements and confirm Ange Postecoglou; Neymar and Santos, a romantic but complicated idea; Geovany Quenda enters Barcelona's list. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

TOTTENHAM, CONFUSION OVER TRANSFER TARGETS

Tottenham are focused on strengthening their defence after dealing with multiple injuries in the first half of the season. One name on their radar is Milan Skriniar, though he is not the club’s first choice. Skriniar could become a serious option only if other targets fail to materialize, likely in the final days of the transfer window.

Another name on the list is Feyenoord’s Dávid Hancko, but the Dutch club has made it clear they won’t sell him in January. While a summer move might be possible, Feyenoord are currently unwilling to negotiate: anyway, Juventus are ahead in talks for Hancko for a June transfer, having almost convinced the player, and this path, certainly now and probably also in the future, is complicated.

Again, Tottenham have also internally discussed Fikayo Tomori, though AC Milan’s €30m price tag is considered too high. That's why Tottenham are moving on to further alternatives like Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of Chelsea’s plans and seen as a more affordable solution, and attacking talents like Tyler Dibling (Southampton), who have also attracted interest from Inter, and Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester).

Tottenham’s focus on securing reinforcements reflects their need to stabilize the defence for the second half of the season, with multiple targets under consideration for the current transfer windows, although no definitive choice has yet been made.

NEYMAR’S SANTOS RETURN STILL FACING OBSTACLES

As of now, there are no negotiations between Santos and Al Hilal for Neymar. Santos have recently expressed interest in bringing Neymar back for the second half of the season, but only if he becomes a free agent. In fact, the Brazilian club has no plans to pay a transfer fee to Al Hilal, whose contract with Neymar runs until June.

While O’Ney finds the idea of returning to Brazil "romantic," significant obstacles remain. The most critical issue is money. Al Hilal, despite excluding Neymar from their Saudi Pro League list for the last 6 months, wants to keep him for AFC Champions League and image reasons. That’s why the Saudi club is unwilling to terminate his contract early and has made it clear they won’t cover the remaining over €50 million of his salary if he leaves.

On the other hand, Neymar is determined not to forgo any of his contractual earnings: given these conflicting stances and limited time before the transfer window closes, Neymar's move to Santos this winter appears highly unlikely. However, the situation could change in the summer when Neymar becomes a free agent, opening the door for a possible return to Brazil.

BARCELONA AND PREM CLUBS WATCHING QUENDA

Barcelona have been keeping a close eye on Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda for months, including him on their list of future targets. While no formal moves have been made, the club has informed Quenda’s entourage of their strong interest and plan to monitor him closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Quenda, a natural right-winger, has recently showcased impressive versatility by playing as a left-winger, earning consistent performances and becoming one of Sporting’s most featured players this season. His adaptability and form have also attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs.

No January move is expected, as Quenda will remain with Sporting until the end of the season, however, after the winter transfer window closes, fresh contacts are anticipated between Jorge Mendes, Quenda’s agent, and clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, all of whom have expressed interest.

At just 17, Quenda recently made history as the youngest player to debut in a Lisbon derby for Sporting, surpassing icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Futre. With his rapid rise and growing interest from top clubs, the spring is expected to be a pivotal period for the future of the talented Portuguese star.

AC MILAN INTENSIFY CHELSEA TALKS WITH FELIX NOT ALONE

AC Milan's discussions with Chelsea are centred on Joao Felix, the Rossoneri's top target. Requested directly by coach Sergio Conceicao, who knows him well, Felix could arrive on a loan with an option to buy and Jorge Mendes, agent for both Conceicao and Felix, could facilitate the deal.

However, Chelsea remain firm, demanding a permanent transfer or an obligation to buy, with ongoing talks to explore options. Anyway, AC Milan's interest isn't limited to Felix. The Italian club has also inquired about Ben Chilwell, who is out of manager Enzo Maresca's plans, especially with potential talks on Theo Hernandez expected later this year.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, still priced at €35m, remains on AC Milan's radar as Conceicao pushes for midfield reinforcements. Forward Christopher Nkunku is being considered as a backup plan if Luka Jovic departs, and Tosin Adarabioyo is another defensive option, given that in defence there could be exits, such as Strahinja Pavlovic, requested by Fenerbahce.

Despite Chelsea's willingness to part with players not in their plans, the English club is pushing for mandatory purchase clauses, not simple loans. For now, the Rossoneri are prioritiwing Felix but may shift focus to other targets as the transfer deadline nears, particularly if exits create space in the squad.

POSTECOGLOU SAFE AT TOTTENHAM, FOR NOW

As of today, Tottenham Hotspur have not made any decision to sack manager Ange Postecoglou and there is no official movement regarding his potential dismissal before the next match, despite recent performances, especially in the Premier League, having been disastrous with only 1 draw and well 5 defeats in the last 6 games.

This negative trend has led some members of the Tottenham hierarchy to lobby for Postecoglou to be sacked, however, chairman Daniel Levy and others remain supportive of the Australian coach. The belief among his supporters is that injuries have significantly impacted results, and they prefer to give Postecoglou more time to turn things around before making any drastic decisions.

Despite this backing, there is pressure within the club to reassess the situation if the team's results do not improve and the next matches, against Hoffenheim in the Europa League and especially against Leicester in the Premier League, could change things drastically. For now, Postecoglou continues to have the club's support, and no action has been taken against him. However, the situation remains fluid, and the coming matches could prove critical in determining his long-term future at Tottenham.