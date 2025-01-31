Champions League play-off draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Celtic v Bayern Munich

With the league phase complete, it's time for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw.

Champions League play-off draw

Top eight qualify automatically for last 16 and seeded

1. Liverpool - Round of 16 vs: PSG (15th), Benfica (16th), Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th)

2. Barcelona - Round of 16 vs: PSG (15th), Benfica (16th), Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th)

3. Arsenal - Round of 16 vs: Feyenoord (19th), Juventus (20th), AC Milan (13th), or PSV (14th)

4. Inter - Round of 16 vs: Feyenoord (19th), Juventus (20th), AC Milan (13th), or PSV (14th)

5. Atletico Madrid - Round of 16 vs: Celtic (21st), Manchester City 22nd), Real Madrid (11th), or Bayern Munich (12th)

6. Bayer Leverkusen - Round of 16 vs: Celtic (21st), Manchester City 22nd), Real Madrid (11th), or Bayern Munich (12th)

7. Lille - Round of 16 vs: Sporting (23rd), Club Brugge (24th), Dortmund (10th), or Atalanta (9th)

8. Aston Villa - Round of 16 vs: Sporting (23rd), Club Brugge (24th), Dortmund (10th), or Atalanta (9th)

Play-off knockout draw for teams 9th to 24th

Club Brugge v Atalanta

Sporting v Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Celtic v Bayern Munich

Juventus v PSV

Feyenoord v AC Milan

Brest v Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco v Benfica

New UCL 24/25 draw format explained: How it works and what's changed?

There has been a big overhaul of UEFA’s premier competition this season. Gone are the days of the 32-team group phase, replaced by a 36-team league. Each team plays eight games with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, whilst the bottom eight are eliminated and do not drop down to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th go into a play-off round to decide which eight teams will go on into the knockout part of the tournament. The round of 16, as part of the old format, continues with seeded teams playing unseeded teams, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final itself.

When are the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs?

The two-legged ties will be played during February with the first leg taking place on February 11th or 12th with the second leg happening a week later.

The games will kick off at either 17:45 GMT or 20:00 GMT and will be decided after the draw.

The knockout phase is a bracket from then until the final. Teams finishing between ninth and 16th in the league phase will be seeded teams, meaning they will play against a side that finished between 17th and 24th in the final standings.

The seeded team will play their home leg second, which will be confirmed once the draw has taken place.

When are the other UEFA Champions League knockout games played?

Round of 16: March 4th/5th and March 11th/12th

Quarter-finals: April 8th/9th and April 15th/16th

Semi-finals: April 29th/30th and May 6th/7th

Final: May 31st in Munich

When is the next round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals draw for the 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made on February 21st, after the conclusion of the play-off round.

When and where is the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 31st at 20:00 GMT in Munich’s Allianz Arena - the ground where Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties to lift the trophy in 2012.