Graham Potter and Eddie Howe top England manager shortlist

Gareth Southgate has resigned his position as England manager and a number of names have emerged as frontrunners to take over the role

Despite being the manager of Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has been a name mentioned throughout the media as the perfect replacement for Southgate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Liverpool player and now pundit Jamie Carragher has said this amount the manager today:

"I've seen the other three or four names that have been mentioned but Eddie Howe is the front-runner by a long way.

"He would bring what Gareth brings, in terms of dealing with the media - he's a very calm and collected individual.

"I think Eddie Howe is the best man for the job by a street"

The 46-year-old found success at Bournemouth where he secured promotion to League One and then promotion to the Championship just a few years later.

Another top name that could replace Southgate is Graham Potter who is out of work after being sacked by Chelsea, is thought to be keen on the job.

Potter could be in the lead for the role due to the fact that if the FA did decide on Howe they would have to prepare a huge financial deal to release him from his contract.

Potter had a very difficult time at Chelsea but he is a respected coach across Europe. He's turned Ajax, had talks with AC Milan but chose not to take them.

The former Brighton manager would be reportedly be interested in talking to the FA and the fact that has turned down some huge roles could mean he has been patiently waiting for the England role to open up.