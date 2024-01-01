Newcastle boss Howe shortlisted to replace Southgate

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could become the new England manager after Southgate's side crash out of the Euros.

FA chiefs reportedly suspect they will be able to reach a financial agreement with Newcastle United if attempt to appoint Eddie Howe as Gareth Southgate's successor.

As reported in the Daily Express the England job could soon be up for grabs for Howe after reportedly being high up on the FA's shortlist of replacement candidates.

Howe has been at the Magpies for 3 years now and led the side to UEFA Champions League qualification in 2022/23 and has clearly impressed those with the power in the England camp.

This move may be influenced by the upcoming departure of shareholder Amanda Staveley which could potentially push him further towards the England job if the clubs become unstable.

Howe, who is 46 years old would-be expensive target for the FA with Newcastle likely to ask for a large compensation package especially now that it is close to the start of the season.

A move like this would disrupt Newcastle but it could transform England for the better over the coming years.