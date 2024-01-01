Southgate sends emotional message to fans after shock resignation

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England boss after nearly eight years in charge with his replacement being debated across the country

Southgate has come under a lot of scrutiny for the way his side played in this year's Euros but took his side to the final for the second time in a row as England lost 2-1 to Spain.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 53-year-old, who managed over 100 games in charge of the national team has left a message to England fans after what has been one of the most successful times in England’s history.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

“Thank you, England – for everything.

It is unclear who will step up as the next England manager but numerous names have floated around the media including Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.