Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Man City midfielder Rodri praises young England star after Euros final

Man City midfielder Rodri praises young England star after Euros final
Rodri praises young England star after Euros final
Rodri praises young England star after Euros finalAction Plus
Spain and Manchester City star Rodri singled out an England youngster for praise this weekend.

The classy midfielder saw his team win 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After a dramatic win that saw them lift their fourth Euros title, Rodri paid tribute to ex-City teammate Cole Palmer.

"We knew they didn’t need to do a great game to draw, to score goals," Rodri told ITV

"I know this guy (Palmer). Huge talent he is going to be, a top player in the next years.

"He put it in the corner (Palmer’s goal). In that moment we suffer a little bit. But this tournament, we showed something different that was key and we overcame this situation, so it was great."

Mentions
EuroRodriPalmer ColeEnglandSpainManchester CityChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Euro 2024: Rodri named best player, Yamal wins best young player award
Chelsea midfielder Palmer breaks two England records
Man City midfielder Rodri on Spain glory: Best feeling in my life