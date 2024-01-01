Man City midfielder Rodri praises young England star after Euros final

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri singled out an England youngster for praise this weekend.

The classy midfielder saw his team win 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.

After a dramatic win that saw them lift their fourth Euros title, Rodri paid tribute to ex-City teammate Cole Palmer.

"We knew they didn’t need to do a great game to draw, to score goals," Rodri told ITV.

"I know this guy (Palmer). Huge talent he is going to be, a top player in the next years.

"He put it in the corner (Palmer’s goal). In that moment we suffer a little bit. But this tournament, we showed something different that was key and we overcame this situation, so it was great."