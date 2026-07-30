Why Rashford could be the perfect for De Zerbi's new-look Tottenham

It's been quite the 18 months for Marcus Rashford since it became clear he was persona non grata at Man Utd.

The England international had apparently got on the wrong side of his United manager, Ruben Amorim, and it became painfully clear that a move away from Old Trafford was the only option.

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Barcelona didn't take up their option

A relatively successful loan spell at Aston Villa didn't result in a permanent contract, but a season-long loan to Barcelona followed, where Rashford again impressed.

Winning LaLiga at the end of a long, hard season was a reward for his and his teammates' efforts, but evidently it wasn't enough for the Catalans to make his loan move permanent - even at the bargain price of €30m/£35m.

Though their intentions weren't stated at the end of last season, once Barca had signed Rashford's England teammate, Anthony Gordon, the writing was on the wall for the man from Wythenshawe.

With the start of the new season just a few weeks away now, too, it would appear that new United manager Michael Carrick is keen to wipe the slate clean and allow Rashford the chance to fight for his place back at the Theatre of Dreams.

Tottenham want to offer Rashford a new home

Whilst the player isn't likely to be averse to such an outcome, the fact that some clubs are still interested in Rashford's services may be a more tempting outcome for the United board.

Despite already having signed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion, Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth, Andrew Robertson from Liverpool and Martin Dubravka from Burnley, it appears that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi, is keen to add Rashford to the Lilywhites' ranks.

Certainly, the England wide man's form in 2025/26 was noteworthy.

In 49 appearances for Barca in all competitions, he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists, which is a stunning return when one considers it was his debut season in the Spanish top-flight. Not to mention that he only played the full 90 minutes for the Catalans on eight occasions.

He clearly had a point to prove not only to his (as it turned out temporary) employers, but to supporters of England and Man Utd.

Great season in 2025/26

Indeed, it's not an exaggeration to say that the 28-year-old played himself into the England World Cup squad with his showings in Spain, and particularly in the Champions League.

Though it wasn't enough to earn him that longed-for deal with Barca, his performances ensured that interest back in England piqued again, potentially paving the way for a switch to North London.

Marcus Rashford radar graphic - 2025/26 Premier League Opta by Stats Perform

With De Zerbi's vertical way of playing and the utilisation of speed down the wide areas, Rashford's pace and skill set would be perfectly at home in N17.

10 fast breaks last season were only bettered by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez, whilst Ferran Torres was the only player to top Rashford's 56.79% shot accuracy.

Rashford has silenced the doubters

Lamine Yamal again pushed the Englishman into second place for total shots taken across the season, with Rashford one of only three players to break the century mark in this regard (117), whilst Torres and Robert Lewandowski were the two squad members to have more than the winger's 16 big chances in 2024/25.

Having completed 46 successful dribbles and an astonishing 10+ progressive carries (denoted by moving the ball at least 10 yards closer to the opponent's goal) on 129 separate occasions, the threat that Rashford posed was clear for all to see.

Marcus Rashford xG map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Back in peak physical condition to boot, no one can argue that he'd got himself in exactly the right headspace again to give his best.

In the process, he has silenced a few of the doubters who perhaps were under the misapprehension that Rashford's time at the top was all but over.

It's easy to imagine him raiding down Tottenham's left side next season, dovetailing with an overlapping Robertson and supplying the bullets for the likes of Dominic Solanke et al to profit.

If Spurs can get him at the price Barca were quoted, too, the North Londoners might just have landed themselves a bargain.