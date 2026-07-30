Jamie Carragher names Liverpool star who 'should move on' this summer

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has admitted to his frustration over the club's transfer policy so far this summer.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Reds secured a deal for Spain international Victor Munoz as Jeremy Jacquet also arrived as part of a pre-agreed transfer from January.

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However, since that point, incomings have stopped as Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have all left Anfield on free transfers.

Andoni Iraola has been linked with several targets, including a sensational bid for PSG winger Bradley Barcola, as former option Yan Doimande appears to be edging closer to Real Madrid.

A move for Barcola would bolster the left side of Iraola's attack, but Carragher is concerned by the lack of options on the opposite flank, following Salah's call to leave.

"LFC currently have three players who can play from the left in Rio/Gakpo/Wirtz & no one who plays from the right.

"Rio has always played from the left, so that’s obviously his best position. Gakpo should move on really, but who knows, I’m interested to see where Wirtz plays. If he’s 10, Dom (Szoboszlai) plays centre mid."

Carragher's comment on Cody Gakpo has caught the eye, with the Dutchman viewed as expendable by many Liverpool fans, but there has been limited transfer interest in him.