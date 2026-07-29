Arsenal have reportedly given up on their ambitious pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

A few days ago, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Arsenal were plotting a sensational move for the 26-year-old.

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Vinicius has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract with his massive €30 million per season contract demands stalling the situation.

It’s understood, however, that both parties are keen on renewing, something the Premier League champions are well aware of.

According to Marca, Arsenal have stopped pursuing a move for Vinicius as they’re now convinced he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now shift their attentions elsewhere, with PSG’s Bradley Barcola a target despite Liverpool’s interest.