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Man United plotting clear out with FOUR academy stars up for sale

Man United plotting clear out with FOUR academy stars up for sale
Man United plotting clear out with FOUR academy stars up for saleNTB, NTB / Alamy / Profimedia

Man United are reportedly looking to get rid of four academy stars as their summer rebuild continues.

Michael Carrick’s side have had a busy summer transfer window, signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to replace Casemiro as well as adding Karl Darlow as a back-up goalkeeper.

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According to the Daily Mail, players are still expected to leave and the club have told four academy stars to find new clubs.

Arguably the most high-profile is Harry Amass,19, who spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and then Norwich.

Goalkeeper Radek Vitek, 22, has made it abundantly clear that he would like to leave Old Trafford in search of first-team football having impressed on loan at Bristol City in 2025-26.

English midfielders Toby Collyer, 22, and Dan Gore, 21, have also been told they’re surplus to requirements.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickFootball transfersManchester United