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BREAKING: Marcus Rashford bids farewell to Barcelona ahead of Manchester United return

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.Reuters

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is back in the UK ahead of a preseason return with the Red Devils.

The England international is expected to link up with Michael Carrick's squad in Ireland in the next 10 days as part of their summer training camp.

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Rashford spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona, after falling out of Ruben Amorim's plans in Manchester, and he could make his first United appearance in over a year in the August 12th friendly clash with Leeds United in Dublin.

Barcelona opted against activating their €25M purchase clause on Rashford, despite the 28-year-old scoring 14 goals on loan in Catalonia last season, and they had been linked with fresh talks over another loan.

However, Rashford has seemingly closed the door on a move back to Spain, by posting his goodbyes to the club on social media.

An exit could still be on the cards for Rashford this summer with Tottenham rumoured to be considering an offer if they can bring down United's £40M valuation.

United have endured a mixed start to their preseason in Scandinavia - with defeat to Wrexham followed up by a 5-0 win over Rosenborg - ahead of facing Atletico Madrid on August 1st.

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