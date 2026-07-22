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Miguel Nadal unsure where Rashford will go but Gordon "fits in perfectly" at Barcelona

Miguel Nadal unsure where Rashford will go but Gordon "fits in perfectly" at Barcelona
Miguel Nadal unsure where Rashford will go but Gordon "fits in perfectly" at BarcelonaREUTERS

Former Spain and Barcelona defender Miguel Nada has spoken on the futures of Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford.

The £69.3m signing of Gordon pushed Rashford out of the picture as he is set to remain at Manchester United ahead of the new campaign. 

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Rashford scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in 49 competitive appearances in last season's loan spell with Barcelona, where he won the league title and Spanish Super Cup. 

However, the Spanish giants decided not to trigger his £26M release clause as they opted instead to sign Gordon who is now preparing for preseason this month. 

Speaking to Casinostugan, Nadal revealed that he believes Gordon is perfect for Barcelona and that he is not worried about where Rashford may end up as the summer window remains open. 

“I do not know where his (Rashford) future lies in the end, but it is not too serious a problem either, because I think he is a player with great qualities." 

"Gordon at Barcelona? Knowing Barca, I think it is not just the player's quality but, on top of that, the ability to adapt to a slightly more structured style of play. Given his youth and his experience too, 

"I think he fits in perfectly, knowing he is joining a club that is currently one of the contenders to win the Champions League. 

"I think Gordon is a good age too, and adapting well matters. I think he has the technique to adapt his game to Barcelona's style, and he has special qualities: he has pace, he has goals. Things that can make his adaptation easier.  

“And I think he is going in with the right mindset, knowing there will be a progression. I think he has the potential to adapt and to make his mark in his position. I will not say an era, but he has everything needed to give Barcelona a great level of performance." 

United boss Michael Carrick is ready to add Rashford back to his squad according to reports as fans wait to see if he can return in preseason. 

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Champions LeagueAnthony GordonMarcus RashfordMiguel Angel NadalBarcelonaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

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