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BREAKING: Eddie Howe opts to leave Newcastle United with Saudi Pro League replacement lined up

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.Profimedia

Eddie Howe is reportedly set to step down as Newcastle United boss after just under five years at St. James' Park.

The 48-year-old was rumoured to be considering his options at the start of the summer and breaking his contract on Tyneside.

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Despite confidence from all sides that he would remain in place for the 2026/27 season, reports from The Athletic have now confirmed his plan to leave in the coming days, with Newcastle due to kick off their Premier League campaign on August 23rd at home to Liverpool.

Howe has twice led Newcastle to UEFA Champions League qualification inside four full seasons at the club alongside ending decades of frustration with a first major trophy via the EFL Cup in 2025.

He's also navigated the club through new ownership, following their buyout by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and it looks set to be a Saudi based manager who will replace him.

Al Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle is the rumoured front runner to take charge after winning back-to-back AFC Champions League crowns in Jeddah.

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Eddie HoweSaudi Professional LeagueNewcastle UtdPremier League

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