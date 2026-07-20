Sources: European giants circle for Tottenham's Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero's Tottenham career is ending, with sources convinced the Argentina defender will leave the club very soon.

His future moves to the forefront following Sunday's World Cup final loss, and the 28-year-old centre-back is becoming one of the most sought-after centre-backs on the market.

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At this stage, Inter Milan are regarded as the frontrunners to secure his signature - and we reported last week how they are also looking at a potential deal for Spurs teammate Djed Spence.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation and could enter the race if they are able to sanction the sale of one of their current defenders before the transfer window closes.

Other European giants have an eye on the situation and Real Madrid may emerge as contenders. Jose Mourinho is still putting the finishing touches to his new squad, and Romero is understood to be among the defensive options admired by the Spanish club.

Romero's stats at the World Cup IPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia / Opta by StatsPerform

Tottenham would prefer Romero to continue his career outside the Premier League, with the club reluctant to strengthen a direct domestic rival.

However, there have been whispers of interest from Manchester United, whose defensive planning remains fluid.

They had already been considering a new defensive addition and must now assess the ongoing condition of Romero's Argentina teammate, Lisandro Martinez, after the injury he suffered in the World Cup final.

While Romero's departure is increasingly viewed as inevitable, Tottenham are hopeful they can keep Micky van de Ven.

There had been a growing expectation towards the end of last season that the Dutch defender would move on this summer, but Spurs are now attempting to open talks over a new contract in a bid to convince him to remain part of the club's long-term plans.