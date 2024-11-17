Cruyff admits "interesting offers" for Barcelona midfielder De Jong

Former Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff is happy seeing Frenkie de Jong speaking out.

De Jong has taken aim at the rumours about him when he was sidelined with injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cruyff said: "I was delighted when he spoke, certainly not to the journalists. Speaking clearly is not attacking anyone. I don't have much more to say.

"Now he is going to recover and he knows that he has to do a lot to get into the team because it is going very well. Those who recover are going to be like new signings and the level will rise. Frenkie is the owner of his future.

"He has had interesting offers, but he has prioritized being here. Let him get well and we will see the situation. And if he is well he will have much more strength in the negotiation."