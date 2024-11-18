Van Basten urges De Jong to leave Barcelona

Dutch great Marco van Basten says Frenkie de Jong needs to leave Barcelona.

Van Basten would like to see the injury-plagued midfielder return to former club Ajax.

“He had a great game v Hungary, but he can, and must be do better. He’s achieved a lot, but now he has to stay fit," said Van Basten.

“He’s a fantastic player who will benefit the Dutch team greatly.

"If it were up to me, I’d tell him to go home (to Ajax). He doesn’t need any more trips.”