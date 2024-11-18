Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Van Basten urges De Jong to leave Barcelona
LaLiga
Dutch great Marco van Basten says Frenkie de Jong needs to leave Barcelona.

Van Basten would like to see the injury-plagued midfielder return to former club Ajax.

“He had a great game v Hungary, but he can, and must be do better. He’s achieved a lot, but now he has to stay fit,"  said Van Basten.

“He’s a fantastic player who will benefit the Dutch team greatly.

"If it were up to me, I’d tell him to go home (to Ajax). He doesn’t need any more trips.”

