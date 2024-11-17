Dinamo Zagreb coach Bjelica admits interest in Real Madrid veteran Modric

Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica admits they're interested in Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric.

Modric comes off contract at the end of the season.

And Bjelica told Radio Marca: "Who wouldn't like to have a Luka Modric in their team? I think that every Dinamo Zagreb fan would be very happy to have Luka, at least for a year.

"He would certainly help the team a lot, but the most realistic thing is that he stays in Madrid or ends his career somewhere else, although we wouldn't like him to end his career in Dinamo Zagreb."

Bjelica also had a word for former Dinamo star Dani Olmo, now with Barcelona.

"I am personally in contact with Dani. We write messages to each other every week and I have the best memories of Dani. He has left an indelible impression here and it is difficult for anyone to surpass him as a person and as a player."