Carlos Volcano
Bayer Leverkusen chief Fernando Carro admits he's nervous about Real Madrid's plans for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Carro is well aware of rumours that Real plan to replace Ancelotti with Bayer coach Xabi Alonso this summer.

He said, "I'll be honest, I would have been happier if Real Madrid had soundly defeated Arsenal and the manager's job had been secured.

"It's normal in football that if a club like Real Madrid loses 3-0 in the quarterfinals against Arsenal, the rumours go wild.

"It's normal and understandable, and that's why I would have liked to avoid these rumors with a Real Madrid victory."

