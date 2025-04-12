Barcelona scouts posted to watch two South American defenders

Barcelona scouts to posted to watch two South American defenders

Barcelona are eyeing two talented young defenders for the summer market.

AS reports Barcelona are scouting Piero Hincapié, 23, and Jhon Lucumí, 26.

Hincapié is with Bayer Leverkusen. Last winter he signed a new contract, which extends until the summer of 2029.

The Ecuadorian, who can play both centre-back and left-back, has also recently been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

This season he has accounted for two goals and two assists in 26 appearances, 23 of which have been starts, in the Bundesliga.

Lucumí, for his part, has been with Bologna since his arrival from KRC Genk in the summer of 2022. His contract expires in the summer of 2026.

The Colombian has managed to make 25 appearances, 23 of which have been starts, in Serie A this season.