Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Barcelona scouts posted to watch two South American defenders

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona scouts to posted to watch two South American defenders
Barcelona scouts to posted to watch two South American defendersLaLiga
Barcelona are eyeing two talented young defenders for the summer market.

AS reports Barcelona are scouting Piero Hincapié, 23, and Jhon Lucumí, 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hincapié is with Bayer Leverkusen. Last winter he signed a new contract, which extends until the summer of 2029.

The Ecuadorian, who can play both centre-back and left-back, has also recently been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

This season he has accounted for two goals and two assists in 26 appearances, 23 of which have been starts, in the Bundesliga.

Lucumí, for his part, has been with Bologna since his arrival from KRC Genk in the summer of 2022. His contract expires in the summer of 2026.

The Colombian has managed to make 25 appearances, 23 of which have been starts, in Serie A this season.

Mentions
BundesligaSerie ALucumi JhonBarcelonaBayer LeverkusenManchester UnitedReal MadridBolognaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Xabi "has already signed" with Real Madrid
Real Madrid willing to make Wirtz gamble amid Man City, Bayern Munich pressure
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit