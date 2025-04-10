REVEALED: Xabi "has already signed" with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reached a deal with Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso for next season.

That's according to Spanish journalist Paco Gonzalez.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Real's collapse at Arsenal in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, Carlo Ancelotti's position is again under intense scrutiny.

And Gonzalez is reporting the decision to axe the Real coach has already been made.

He said on Cadena Cope: "Before the match, around noon, someone well-informed told me that we shouldn't look any further, that Xabi Alonso is already signed.

"I don't know anything about it, but there are people who say it's signed..."

Xabi's deal with Bayer runs to 2026.