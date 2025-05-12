Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement

Xabi Alonso is ready to take charge of Real Madrid immediately.

Cadena Cope says the departing Bayer Leverkusen coach will step in for Carlo Ancelotti as soon as the LaLiga season concludes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Xabi and his staff will be immediately installed in order to prepare the squad for the Club World Cup.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has agreed terms over a three-year contract, along with his backroom team. Real president Florentino Perez has agreed with Xabi that he can choose his own staff.

As such, he will bring the majority of his coaching team from Leverkusen to Madrid.

The decision to hand Xabi and his staff deals to 2028 is a show of confidence from Florentino, convinced his style of football and success with Bayer can be instantly replicated in Madrid.