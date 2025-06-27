Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price

Aston Villa reportedly see no need to sell Morgan Rogers for cheap despite ongoing issues regarding the club's PSR status.

The 22-year-old was a real standout for Unai Emery’s side as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in his 54 games.

As a result, he has been heavily linked with move to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool but Villa have no intention of selling.

According to the Daily Mail, the club have set an asking price of £100 million, the same amount they ended up selling Jack Grealish to Man City for.

Aston Villa’s asking price comes as questions remain over their PSR status, with some reports suggesting they spend a massive 96% of their revenue on wages.