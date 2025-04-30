Ten Hag, Xavi considered at Bayer Leverkusen

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in the frame for the Bayer Leverkusen job.

While he has a deal to 2026, Xabi Alonso is expected to leave Bayer at the end of this season for Real Madrid.

Bayer are already seeking a replacement and Kicker says Ten Hag is under consideration.

Also interesting last season's Bundesliga champions is Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil, who is leaving the post at the end of this campaign.

Also being linked today by the Spanish press is Xavi, with the former Barcelona coach planning to return to football this summer after spending a year away from the game.

