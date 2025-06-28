Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix

Benfica are reportedly readying an offer to sign former wonderkid Joao Felix from Chelsea after he failed to make an impression at the club.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with AC Milan after failing to establish himself under Enzo Maresca.

Felix hasn’t managed to live up to the hype since leaving Benfica for Atletico Madrid back in 2019 and according to A Bola (via The Standard), they’re looking to bring him home.

Benfica are preparing an offer of around £25 million for the playmaker, hoping being in familiar surroundings will help him revive his career.

Chelsea are looking to let him leave on a permanent basis this summer, despite the fact he’s under contract until 2031.