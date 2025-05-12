Xabi asked about Real Madrid rumours: I want to be happy wherever I go

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was coy on Sunday over his next move.

Both Xabi and Bayer announced last week that he would be leaving this summer - a year before his contract expires.

Xabi is expected to return to Real Madrid, where he would replace coach Carlo Ancelotti.

After defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund, Xabi said: "We'll see what happens, but I want to be happy wherever I go, and that requires hard work, a good team...

"The important thing is to have new experiences and do different things."

My successor joins a great club

Asked about being replaced by Como coach Cesc Fabregas at Bayer, he also said: "This is a club with very good people, and that makes the difference. Whoever comes will feel very good.

"There are many prepared people here, and they will make the new manager's decision, which will surely be the right one. Let's wait and see what happens, but this is a club to come and enjoy."

He added, "I would never claim to be the club's best coach, but I can say that the experience at Bayer has been very special."