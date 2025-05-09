Alonso set to become Real Madrid manager with contract already agreed ahead of new season

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly agreed to leave the club and become Real Madrid manager ahead of the new season.

As reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Petersburg, the Spaniard is due to leave at the end of the season and is ready to sign a three-year contract immediately following the FIFA Club World Cup, according to a report published in MARCA

“BREAKING EXCL | It’s now official and decided: Xabi #Alonso has informed Bayer 04 Leverkusen that he will leave the club at the end of the season. He is set to join Real Madrid!  

 “Alonso may announce it himself at today’s press conference.” 

Journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news and revealed that a contract has already been agreed upon in what has been a quick deal for parties involved. 

“More on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid. The contract has been already prepared, there were never any issues with Xabi’s camp or Leverkusen. 

 “Bayer were informed one year ago about Xabi’s desire to be Real Madrid coach one day as crucial condition to accept new contract.” 

This confirms that legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti will leave his position after winning 15 trophies, including three Champions League and two LaLiga titles during his time with Los Blancos. Madrid are actively seeking a left-back, a center-back, and a midfielder and Alonso may dip into his former side to secure cover for the those positions during the summer transfer window. 

Madrid’s final LaLiga game of the season against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti will say goodbye in front of 78,000 fans at the Bernabeu as he likely prepares to take over the Brazil job ahead of the World Cup in 2026. This is the start of a new era for Madrid who will be excited to see what the Spanish head coach can bring ahead of the new season. 

