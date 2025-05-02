Fernandes furious as he explains Hojlund penalty to reporter: Do you know the rules?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was frustrated by a reporter who questioned Rasmus Hojlund's penalty decision on Thursday night.

Athletic Bilbao were reduced to ten men during their Europa League semi-final clash against United. After a length VAR review, defender Dani Vivian was shown a red card for pulling down Rasmus Hojlund in the box which led to a penalty that Fernandes cooly tucked away.

However, a reporter who objected to a controversial refereeing decision argued with Fernades who explained the decision to him.

"I think it could've been a penalty, but no it wasn't a red card." The reporter said.

The United skipper then responded: "Why wasn't it a red card? Do you know the rules? If he tries to tackle with his feet, it's a yellow card. If he pushes him or does it with his hand, it has to be a red card."

Manager Ernesto Valverde was also angered by the decision after calls for a handball were made just before the penalty was given.

Striker Inaki Williams added: “There are some plays that raise doubts. The play before the penalty comes from a handball by Garnacho, which the referee doesn’t see.”

'We protested a handball by Garnacho. I think the ball hit his hand… but the referee decided it was a penalty and a red card (for Vivian).

Fernandes is now approaching 40 goal contributions this term having scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists under manager Ruben Amorim. It is less than a week away from the second leg where United will hope to defend their 3-0 lead in front of United supports at Old Trafford who will be looking forward to another European final.