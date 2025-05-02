Casemiro warns Man Utd: Athletic Bilbao will not give up

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has warned against overconfidence after victory at Athletic Bilbao last night.

The former Real Madrid star scored as United won 3-0 at San Mames in the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal.

Afterwards, Casemiro said: "I've been in LaLiga for a long time, and I know how difficult it is to win here. We have to value this victory a lot, but with a lot of respect. I've been in many situations like this, and then we've had problems at home."

When asked if the tie was already over, Casemiro was cautious.

"We're going to play with a lot of respect. I know this team very well, and we have a lot of respect because it's a semi-final. This isn't over yet; we have to have a lot of respect.

"I ask on behalf of Manchester United, on behalf of everyone, that we have to have respect because they're not giving up," he warned.