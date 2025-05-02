Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Bayern favourites to beat RB Leipzig and hand Kane his first major title
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres
Manchester United equal 59-year personal European record

Casemiro warns Man Utd: Athletic Bilbao will not give up

Paul Vegas
Casemiro warns Man Utd: Athletic Bilbao will not give up
Casemiro warns Man Utd: Athletic Bilbao will not give upAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has warned against overconfidence after victory at Athletic Bilbao last night.

The former Real Madrid star scored as United won 3-0 at San Mames in the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Casemiro said: "I've been in LaLiga for a long time, and I know how difficult it is to win here. We have to value this victory a lot, but with a lot of respect. I've been in many situations like this, and then we've had problems at home."

When asked if the tie was already over, Casemiro was cautious.

"We're going to play with a lot of respect. I know this team very well, and we have a lot of respect because it's a semi-final. This isn't over yet; we have to have a lot of respect.

"I ask on behalf of Manchester United, on behalf of everyone, that we have to have respect because they're not giving up," he warned.

Mentions
Europa LeagueLaLigaCasemiroManchester UnitedAth BilbaoPremier League
Related Articles
Maguire on Man Utd's Europa League hopes: It wouldn't save the season
Man Utd's 2-goal captain Fernandes: Unbelievable win at Athletic Bilbao
Amorim: Best Man Utd game Hojlund has played for me