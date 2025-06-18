Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sir Alex Ferguson admits he rates Owen Hargreaves as his worst signing as Manchester United manager.

Speaking in his autobiographical documentary, Never Give In, Ferguson recalled signing Hargreaves from Bayern Munich in 2007 for €25m.

"We started to prepare an offer for Hargreaves, but I had doubts. I didn't get a good vibe about him signing," Ferguson revealed.

"His agent was a nice man, a lawyer. I told him that at Manchester United we could help him develop. But it turned out to be a disaster."

Hargreaves' time was marred by injuries as he amassed just 39 appearances in four seasons, with two goals and two assists.

"He had no confidence. He didn't show the determination to overcome the physical challenges. It was one of the most disappointing operations of my career," added Ferguson.

