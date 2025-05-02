Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Frank believes Man Utd "deserved more" under Amorim after a tough first season
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken at his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Manchester United.

With United set to shuffle their squad after a Europa League victory over Athletic Bilbao, Brentford have a perfect opportunity to snatch 3 points and climb up the table towards a European spot. The Bees return to Gtech Community Stadium and could push up to 8th place with a win. Frank first revealed that his squad are fit and ready to go this weekend. 

Brentford squad are ready for United test

“Everyone is safe, fit, okay,” said Frank. 

“We are ready to go again on Sunday. Of course, it is a tight turnaround, but it is what it is, and we are looking forward to playing on Sunday. 

“It’s all about recovery from the final whistle last night (Thursday) until basically two hours before the game on Sunday. We are ready to attack again.” 

Man Utd deserved more this season

Frank then moved on to his opponents and believes that manager Ruben Amorim and his side have deserved more points from their performances after such a tough season in what is his first season in charge. 

“It’s a team that is very structured; they know what they want to do offensively and defensively,” he said. 

“The performances in Europe show that there is potential and actually in the Premier League they have not got what they have played to. 

“There are a lot of games with high expected goals and chances, the rhythm of the games, they have deserved more. 

“It’s Man United, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. They will put a very competitive team out there on Sunday.” 

