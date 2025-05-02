Amorim desperate to find "balance" as Man Utd rotate ahead of Europa League semi-final

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Brentford this weekend.

After a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League, Amorim is sure to rest and rotate his side ahead this weekend’s clash. Balance is key as he aims for the best Premier League finish as well as European glory which is tough for any top manager. Amorim first spoke on this balance and who will not feature this weekend in what will likely be a youthful United side.

Balance is key in the final phase of the season

"It is hard to separate games, (with our) responsibility (in the Premier League) we must take risks," said Amorim, immediately after Thursday's Europa League semi-final win at Athletic Bilbao.

"Mazraoui cannot play, at limit of injury. We have to be clear, focus is to save players and be competitive.

"Players under risk of injury will not play. We will assess tomorrow (Friday) and next day (Saturday).

"We must be careful, we are Manchester United - must think we can win the game.

"Some players understand if you play Sunday you can play Thursday.

"We must show the importance of each game. You get more money for every place in the Premier League, but we must also be competitive in the Europa League. Lots to balance."

Amorim singles out Casemiro

He also highlighted the importance of midfielder Casemiro who opened the scoring on Thursday night and locked down the middle of the pitch.

"Casemiro improves a lot, works hard, he's a good example. From not playing, with Collier in front of him, it is now hard to take him out.

"He is a lesson for all players here - no matter the past, everything can change."

The return of Amad Diallo

Finally, he opened up on the return of winger Amad Diallo who is back in training this week after a spell on the sidelines.

"(Not having him has been) tough for us. He was the player that created all our (attacking) situations before he was injured. We don't have many with his left foot characteristics, 1v1, so (his return is) massive."