Abraham delighted scoring in AC Milan win at Slovan Bratislava

AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham was happy scoring in their Champions League win at Slovan Bratislava.

Abraham struck as Milan won 3-2 on Tuesday.

“I’m happy, I thought I was the man of the match,” Abraham laughed afterwards. “I’m happy to have helped my team with a goal and an assist. I’m happy.”

“Of course, we all want to do well and go as far as possible in this competition. We want to do the best we can, hopefully get to the end.”

On fellow goalscorer Rafael Leao, Abraham added: “Leao is such an important player for us, I don’t think he knows how good he is. He can win games on his own, on the right day, he’s unstoppable. We have to make sure he’s full of confidence so he can help us on our journey.”