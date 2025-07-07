Man United join Inter and Juventus in race for Ederson

Man United have reportedly joined Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

According to GOAL, Man United are the latest club to register an interest in the 26-year-old as they seek to bolster their midfield this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Highly regarded by Atalanta, a deal won’t come cheap, however, with the Serie A club demanding a fee of €60 million for his services.

United came close to sparking a deal last summer, along with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle, but Atalanta rebuffed all advances.

Juventus and Inter Milan both remain interested in the Brazilian but the asking price is seen as a major stumbling block at the moment.