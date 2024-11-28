The Calcio Comment: Fear prevailed between Juventus and AC Milan

Between Juventus and AC Milan, with the chance to edge closer to the summit of the standings, fear emerged victorious.

Both the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri seemed more concerned about avoiding harm than seizing glory, and the match played out as a natural consequence of that caution. Neither side truly sought to win, or if they did, it was with such half-hearted effort that it appeared the risks of defeat outweighed the rewards of victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

For Milan, this approach was perhaps understandable. Losing a high-stakes clash could have been disastrous for both their position in the table and the morale of the squad, which is already fragile, with several problems. Juventus, however, might have been expected to show greater ambition. After a strong start to the season, Thiago Motta’s team has seen its momentum slow, and a bold performance could have been a statement.

Nonetheless, it is worth remembering that this is a rebuilding season for Juventus. The club’s focus remains on assembling a Scudetto-winning team in the coming years under Motta's guidance. While time will ultimately judge his tenure, the signs are promising: a six-point cushion over Milan and only a four-point gap from league leaders Napoli reflect a steady, if cautious, progression.

Milan, meanwhile, continues to shine in Europe but stumble in the domestic league. The match against Juventus was, on paper, an opportunity to shift the narrative of their Serie A campaign, to boost their season. Yet Paulo Fonseca’s approach appeared pragmatic rather than daring. No team sets out to lose or even settle for a draw, but boldness is often the key to victory—and Milan lacked it.

The Portuguese coach's cautious rotation of Rafael Leão between the starting lineup and the bench underscores this conservative strategy, as he seeks to unlock the star forward’s full potential. At the moment, this strategy is not working out.

On the night, Juventus created the better chances, thanks largely to the standout performance of Andrea Cambiaso. Currently a revelation for Motta’s side, Cambiaso is an all-action player, a whirlwind presence on the pitch who seems to pop up everywhere: attacking, defending, building plays, and even finishing them. His boundless energy and versatility have made him an indispensable asset.

Equally impressive was Kenan Yıldız, whose performances suggest he is unfazed by the weight of the iconic number 10 jersey. On the contrary, he appears poised to assume the team’s creative mantle, demonstrating his ability to orchestrate play in high-pressure situations. However, despite his influence, Yıldız and Juventus will likely feel they could have capitalized more on the chances they carved out.

This match invites reflection on the shifting significance of Milan-Juventus encounters. Once fixtures that dominated headlines and decided league titles, these clashes have lost some of their luster. Both teams now find themselves in transitional phases, Juventus rebuilding with a young, dynamic coach, and Milan navigating an uncertain trajectory. Meanwhile, Napoli and Inter are soaring at the top, leaving little room for others to challenge.

Still, the potential of these two storied clubs remains vast. With an abundance of untapped talent, Milan and Juventus may yet reclaim their places among the elite. Their fans, at least, can hope that these transitional years lay the groundwork for a return to glory.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play